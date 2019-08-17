Reaves W H & Company Stake in Atmos Energy Com (ATO) Has Lowered by $1.14 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Oppenheimer & Company Decreased Position by $316,840 as Shares Declined

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 178 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 34,657 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.72 million, down from 34,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC IS “DISAPPOINTED” IN CITY COUNCIL’S DECISION ON HEAD TAX – STATEMENT; 13/03/2018 – Amazon Lifts Nasdaq To Another Record, Set For Eighth Straight Positive Session — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Fired Walmart Exec Alleges Online Fraud Stemming From Amazon Rivalry; 16/05/2018 – Birmingham BJ: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon considering Bessemer for massive project; 12/03/2018 – Boston Will Win Amazon HQ2 Sweepstakes, Says A.I. System Aiera — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Exclusive: A Walmart whistle-blower claims the retailer cheated to catch up to Amazon; 24/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa-Powered Device Recorded and Shared User’s Conversation Without Permission; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Squeeze Suppliers to Curb Losses in Price Wars; 25/04/2018 – INFORMATION REPORTS ON AMAZON MERCHANTS PRIVATE EQUITY INTEREST

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp Com (ATO) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 11,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 325,520 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.51 million, down from 336,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.44. About 689,895 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 46,543 shares to 299,416 shares, valued at $19.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 7,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EZM).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alley Llc holds 2.44% or 4,668 shares. 5,628 were accumulated by Lincoln Natl Corporation. Mirador Capital LP has 1,645 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Ar Asset Mngmt reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Discovery Limited Liability Co Ct stated it has 12,180 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 960 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel holds 2.08% or 2,591 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability has 4,510 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Blackhill Capital holds 1,000 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Financial Architects has invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Delta Asset Limited Co Tn accumulated 613 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Wendell David Assoc Inc owns 2,169 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Com holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 34,657 shares. Mirae Asset Invs reported 184,521 shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc has 1,368 shares.

