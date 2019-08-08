Reaves W H & Company Has Increased Pinnacle West Cap Com (PNW) Position By $684,000; Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased Pinnacle West Cap Corp Com (PNW) stake by 1.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reaves W H & Company Inc acquired 7,200 shares as Pinnacle West Cap Corp Com (PNW)’s stock declined 3.04%. The Reaves W H & Company Inc holds 376,696 shares with $36.01 million value, up from 369,496 last quarter. Pinnacle West Cap Corp Com now has $10.76B valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $94.33. About 302,021 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55

Among 6 analysts covering Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Alaska Air Group had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Imperial Capital. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 8 by Imperial Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Imperial Capital. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $65 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, April 12 with “Outperform”. See Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: In-Line Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Macquarie New Target: $79.0000 63.0000

19/06/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $68 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $76.0000 81.0000

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank New Target: $73.0000 68.0000

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $74 New Target: $76 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.16 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a 15.85 P/E ratio. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, and Cuba.

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alaska Air Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Alaska Airlines’ Hawaii Problem Is About to Get Worse – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Airline Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at AAL, LUV, ALK & SAVE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $50,357 activity. 750 shares were sold by BERRY CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL, worth $50,357.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold Alaska Air Group, Inc. shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Comm reported 161,295 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp reported 9,802 shares stake. 13,589 were reported by Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership. 1,746 are held by Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd. 390 were accumulated by Synovus Finance. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co owns 669 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Bankshares The, Japan-based fund reported 23,355 shares. Stifel Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 190,231 shares. Tealwood Asset owns 46,776 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp holds 0.1% or 1.09 million shares in its portfolio. Sterling Lc reported 0.63% stake. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 0.42% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 17,115 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Lp has 0.08% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 15,379 shares. Cadence Bancorporation Na has 0.13% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Iconiq Cap Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

The stock increased 2.19% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $64.49. About 263,448 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 19/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines introduces new rules for emotional support animals; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines successfully migrates Virgin America into their Sabre passenger services system; 13/03/2018 – CORRECT: ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 7.9%; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE EXITED LOGI, TMUS, ALK, OXY, KHC IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO LEASE GATES AT LGA AND DCA TO SOUTHWEST AIRLINES; 14/03/2018 – Co-pilot sues Alaska Airlines, alleges flight captain raped her; 30/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines opens new airport lounge at New York’s JFK; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon Rose 19.4%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Traffic Rose 6.5%

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) stake by 29,481 shares to 711,060 valued at $137.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Uniti Group Inc stake by 150,000 shares and now owns 618,635 shares. Ppl Corp Com (NYSE:PPL) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE:PNW), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Pinnacle West Capital Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) on Monday, April 15 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 506,119 are held by Fmr Limited. Moreover, Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Whittier owns 0.01% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 2,506 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company owns 9,910 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 93 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Ltd invested in 0.01% or 10,720 shares. World Invsts accumulated 2.50M shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings holds 93,724 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 25,053 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Ltd Liability invested in 85,516 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division owns 2,132 shares. Investment Serv invested 0.31% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Howe & Rusling Inc has invested 0% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Gulf Interest Bankshares (Uk) Limited holds 24,940 shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Inv has invested 0.04% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW).

More notable recent Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Tucson.com published: “Pinnacle West Reports Lower 2019 Second-Quarter Results | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.