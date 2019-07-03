Reaves W H & Company Has Cut Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake by $3.64 Million as Market Value Rose; Acadian Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC)

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 70.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 129,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 1.67M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 1604.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 49,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,750 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, up from 3,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $87.59. About 866,397 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 55.27 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

