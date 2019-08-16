Reaves W H & Company Holds Holding in Sempra Energy Com (SRE); 3M Co (Call) (MMM) Holding Has Boosted by Capstone Investment Advisors Llc

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Sempra Energy Com (SRE) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 30,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.53 million, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.54. About 1.47 million shares traded or 6.09% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable E; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 13/03/2018 – SoCalGas tells Calif. customers to watch natgas supplies due cold; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA NAMES HOUSEHOLDER OPERATING CHIEF, MIHALIK CFO,; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy’s Joseph A. Householder to Succeed Reed as Presiden; 09/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN ONCOR; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed To Retire; Jeffrey W. Martin Named Successor; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – JOSEPH A. HOUSEHOLDER ALSO HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 1

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (Call) (MMM) by 54.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 33,900 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04 million, up from 21,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $156.84. About 4.41M shares traded or 43.41% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 56,438 shares to 16,162 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (EFA) by 5.85M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 821,800 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:DISH).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Ltd Partnership reported 82,520 shares. State Street has 0.69% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Chevy Chase invested in 658,729 shares. Madison invested 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cornercap Invest Counsel has 1,083 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. South State reported 17,836 shares stake. Fagan Associate invested in 5,775 shares. Perigon Wealth reported 16,357 shares. 98 were reported by Kwmg Ltd Liability Com. Weik Capital holds 16,142 shares. Farmers Merchants stated it has 36,037 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Lynch & Associates In, Indiana-based fund reported 14,086 shares. Arvest Bancorp Trust Division invested in 0.02% or 1,421 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur stated it has 5.25% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Focused Wealth Management owns 8,960 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Management Com holds 32,962 shares. Cap Int Ca holds 29,141 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Karpus Incorporated owns 2,050 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Etrade Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Macquarie invested in 1.30M shares or 0.28% of the stock. Ww Investors has invested 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Fred Alger Mngmt stated it has 10,385 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited stated it has 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 1.28 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.03% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 16,921 shares. Conning Inc stated it has 0.02% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Dnb Asset Management As owns 0% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 39,450 shares. Tompkins reported 0.02% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 337,385 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $92.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NRG) by 143,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,650 shares, and cut its stake in At & T Inc. (New) (NYSE:T).

