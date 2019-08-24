Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 76.07 N/A -3.99 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 30 38.98 N/A -5.16 0.00

Demonstrates Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Wave Life Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.