Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

This is a contrast between Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 88.14 N/A -3.99 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 24 10.86 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Veracyte Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. Veracyte Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Veracyte Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$185 is Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 126.05%. Competitively Veracyte Inc. has a consensus price target of $23, with potential downside of -5.78%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Veracyte Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Veracyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 88.7% respectively. 0.3% are Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Veracyte Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Veracyte Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Veracyte Inc. beats Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.