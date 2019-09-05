Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

We are comparing Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 85.27 N/A -3.99 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.13 N/A 0.85 3.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Liquidity

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.2. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc's Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5 Quick Ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 66.4% respectively. About 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.