Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s Financial Results Comparing With ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

As Biotechnology businesses, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 100.28 N/A -3.99 0.00 ObsEva SA 11 31753.46 N/A -1.97 0.00

Demonstrates Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ObsEva SA earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ObsEva SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. On the competitive side is, ObsEva SA which has a 6.7 Current Ratio and a 6.7 Quick Ratio. ObsEva SA is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ObsEva SA are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 70.4% respectively. 0.3% are Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14.47% of ObsEva SA shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while ObsEva SA had bearish trend.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ObsEva SA on 4 of the 7 factors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.