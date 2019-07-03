Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 82 101.44 N/A -2.86 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.3% -153.5%

Liquidity

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. On the competitive side is, Myovant Sciences Ltd. which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 3.5 Quick Ratio. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$185 is Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 96.41%. Meanwhile, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential upside is 185.06%. The results provided earlier shows that Myovant Sciences Ltd. appears more favorable than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.8% and 31.6%. About 4% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.76% 11.72% 7.4% 40.68% 192.85% 64.96% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -25.52% -35.45% -36.99% -29.12% -38.31% -17.67%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 64.96% stronger performance while Myovant Sciences Ltd. has -17.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.