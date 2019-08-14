Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

We will be comparing the differences between Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 77.78 N/A -3.99 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 -4.27 N/A -1.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Fortress Biotech Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.