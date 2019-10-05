Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:)

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 82 0.00 21.30M -3.99 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25,953,454.37% 380% -36.9% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.6% and 28.21%. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.