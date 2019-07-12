Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

Both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 84 96.06 N/A -2.86 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.69 N/A -0.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, Cerus Corporation has 2.8 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerus Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $185, while its potential upside is 107.40%. On the other hand, Cerus Corporation’s potential upside is 63.64% and its consensus price target is $9. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Cerus Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.8% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 68.9% of Cerus Corporation shares. About 4% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of Cerus Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.76% 11.72% 7.4% 40.68% 192.85% 64.96% Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cerus Corporation.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Cerus Corporation.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.