Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 97.70 N/A -2.86 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 9.58 N/A -1.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, Cerecor Inc. has 1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 103.92% at a $185 average target price. Cerecor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 average target price and a 143.62% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Cerecor Inc. is looking more favorable than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.8% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.3% of Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4% are Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.9% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.76% 11.72% 7.4% 40.68% 192.85% 64.96% Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.