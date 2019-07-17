Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 85 93.64 N/A -2.86 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Liquidity

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 112.77% at a $185 consensus price target. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.25 consensus price target and a 320.96% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.8% and 7.2%. About 4% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.76% 11.72% 7.4% 40.68% 192.85% 64.96% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.