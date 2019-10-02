Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s Financial Results Comparing With ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 82 0.00 21.23M -3.99 0.00 ArQule Inc. 8 -2.51 93.06M -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25,880,775.33% 380% -36.9% ArQule Inc. 1,101,301,775.15% -29.1% -20.9%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival ArQule Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. ArQule Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $185, while its potential upside is 149.19%. Competitively ArQule Inc. has an average price target of $9, with potential upside of 21.62%. The information presented earlier suggests that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than ArQule Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 77.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than ArQule Inc.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.