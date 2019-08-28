Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s Financial Results Comparing With argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

We are comparing Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 77.60 N/A -3.99 0.00 argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $185, and a 154.47% upside potential. argenx SE on the other hand boasts of a $171.5 consensus target price and a 30.01% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than argenx SE, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 55.81% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than argenx SE.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors argenx SE.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.