Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 98.01 N/A -3.99 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.2. The Current Ratio of rival Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $185, with potential upside of 101.48%. On the other hand, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 65.88% and its average target price is $7. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 88.1% respectively. 0.3% are Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 61.59% stronger performance while Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -24.95% weaker performance.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.