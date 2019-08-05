Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 96.78 N/A -3.99 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.2. Competitively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 36.6 and has 36.6 Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.3% are Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.4% are Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.