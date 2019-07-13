Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) Reaches $86.91 After 6.00% Down Move; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, February 22. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. See Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $62.0000 Downgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $62 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $58 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

The stock of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.57% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 214,133 shares traded. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) has risen 192.85% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 188.42% the S&P500. Some Historical RETA News: 29/03/2018 – KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN GOT JAPAN DESIGNATION FOR BARDOXOLONE METHYL; 29/03/2018 – Reata: Kyowa Hakko Kirin Received SAKIGAKE Priority Review Designation for Bardoxolone Methyl in Japan; 08/05/2018 – Reata Pharmaceuticals at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – REATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NO SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED IN TRIAL; 29/03/2018 – Reata Announces That Kyowa Hakko Kirin Received SAKIGAKE Priority Review Designation for Bardoxolone Methyl in Japan; 22/03/2018 – Reata Announces Positive Top-Line Data for Treatment of PH-ILD With Bardoxolone Methyl From the Phase 2 Lariat Trial; 10/04/2018 – Reata Pharmaceuticals at Deutsche Bank Conference May 9; 11/04/2018 – REATA PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 2 PORTION OF CARDINAL STUDY; 24/04/2018 – Reata Announces New Preclinical Data Demonstrating the Potential of Omaveloxolone in the Treatment of Friedreich’s Ataxia and Other Severe Neurological Diseases; 03/04/2018 – Reata to Present Preclinical Data on RTA 1701, a Novel RORγt Inverse Agonist, at Upcoming Immunology ConferenceThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $2.61B company. It was reported on Jul, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $81.70 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:RETA worth $156.72 million less.

Analysts await Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.12 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $-1.04 per share. After $-0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% negative EPS growth.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company has market cap of $2.61 billion. The Company’s lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005.

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information, and entertainment services and products to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $236.52 billion. The Company’s Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various smart and basic phones, notebook computers, and tablets; and multimedia access, business-focused, location-based, global data, home phone handsets, and high-speed Internet services, as well as network access and value added services to support wireless connections for the Internet of Things . It has a 14.77 P/E ratio. This segment also provides IoT services that support devices used in fleet management and telematics, energy, agricultural technology, and smart community markets; and wireless devices, such as smartphones and basic phones, tablets, and other Internet access devices.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion