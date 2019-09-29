Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) Reaches $84.25 After 6.00% Down Move; Chicken Soup For the Soul Entertainment – CL (CSSE) SI Increased By 4.22%

Chicken Soup For the Soul Entertainment Inc – CL (NASDAQ:CSSE) had an increase of 4.22% in short interest. CSSE’s SI was 434,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.22% from 417,200 shares previously. With 20,500 avg volume, 21 days are for Chicken Soup For the Soul Entertainment Inc – CL (NASDAQ:CSSE)’s short sellers to cover CSSE’s short positions. The SI to Chicken Soup For the Soul Entertainment Inc – CL’s float is 12.94%. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 2,526 shares traded. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) has declined 7.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSSE News: 17/04/2018 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Second Season of HomeAway’s Vacation Rental Potential; 02/05/2018 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to Host First Quarter Conference Call on May 10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT INC CSSE.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $36 MLN; 27/03/2018 – CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT INC CSSE.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $36 MLN; 21/03/2018 – American Humane and Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food Deliver Tons of Love (Literally) to the Pen Pals Animal Shelter and Adop; 27/03/2018 – Correct: Chicken Soup for the Soul 4Q Rev $8.72M, Not 2017; 27/03/2018 – Chicken Soup for the Soul 4Q EPS $2.05; 27/03/2018 – Chicken Soup for the Soul 4Q Net $24.1M; 27/03/2018 – CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT – REITERATED 2018 OUTLOOK OF ABOUT $36.0 MLN IN REVENUE AND $18.0 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 12/03/2018 Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to Host Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call

The stock of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.07% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 334,096 shares traded or 46.99% up from the average. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) has risen 29.63% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RETA News: 22/03/2018 – REATA REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PH-ILD WI; 16/03/2018 Reata Selected to Present Early-Stage Programs at the BIO Asia International Conference; 08/05/2018 – $RETA PAH Ph3 trial upsized to 200pts after sample size re-calculation Data pushed back from 2H18 to 1H20… ~1.5yrs delay; 11/04/2018 – REATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC RETA.O – BARDOXOLONE CONTINUES TO BE WELL-TOLERATED IN ALPORT SYNDROME PATIENTS; 08/05/2018 – Reata Pharmaceuticals at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Reata: Bardoxolone Treatment Produced Significant Increase in Kidney Function Maintained Through Week 36; 22/03/2018 – REATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NO SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED IN TRIAL; 29/03/2018 – Reata: Kyowa Hakko Kirin Received SAKIGAKE Priority Review Designation for Bardoxolone Methyl in Japan; 11/04/2018 – Reata Provides Update on the Phase 2 Portion of the CARDINAL Study of Bardoxolone Methyl in Patients With Alport Syndrome; 11/04/2018 – REATA PHARMACEUTICALS – IN STUDY, BARDOXOLONE TREATMENT PRODUCED “SIGNIFICANT” INCREASE IN KIDNEY FUNCTION MAINTAINED THROUGH WEEK 36The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $2.54 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $79.20 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:RETA worth $152.16 million less.

More notable recent Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CORRECTION – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Reports Q1 Revenue of $2.5 Million and Proforma Revenue of $13.5 Million – GlobeNewswire” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Appoints Industry Veterans – GlobeNewswire” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. produces, distributes, and licenses video content-television programming, online video content, and motion pictures. The company has market cap of $115.91 million. It intends to provide its video content to clients worldwide through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 2014 and is based in Cos Cob, Connecticut.

More notable recent Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citi upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RETA) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Reata: Blooming With Orphans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.