Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) Reaches $84.03 After 5.00% Down Move; Strongbridge Biopharma Plc – Ordinary Shares (SBBP) Shorts Up By 16.65%

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SBBP) had an increase of 16.65% in short interest. SBBP’s SI was 966,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 16.65% from 828,700 shares previously. With 272,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Strongbridge Biopharma Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s short sellers to cover SBBP’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.44. About 54,357 shares traded. Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) has declined 43.48% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SBBP News: 02/04/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Dosing of First Four Patients in LOGICS, a Second Global Phase 3 Study of RECORLEV™ (levoketoconazole) in Endogenous Cushing’s Syndrome; 20/03/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma Announces Issuance of Patent for RECORLEV for the Treatment of Cushing’s Syndrome; 19/04/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Capital Strategies Buys 1.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma; 02/04/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma Plc Announces Dosing of First Four Patients in LOGICS, a Second Global Phase 3 Study of RECORLEV in Endogenous Cushing’s Syndrome; 10/05/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 18/03/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Presentation of New Data Demonstrating That Levoketoconazole is a Potent Inhibitor of Huma; 20/03/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma Announces Issuance of Patent for RECORLEV™ (levoketoconazole) for the Treatment of Cushing’s Syndrome; 02/04/2018 – STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA PLC – FIRST 4 PATIENTS HAVE BEEN DOSED IN LOGICS, A SECOND GLOBAL PHASE 3 STUDY EVALUATING EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF RECORLEV; 15/05/2018 – Precept Management Buys 1% Position in Strongbridge Biopharma

The stock of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.32% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.03. About 190,990 shares traded. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) has risen 29.63% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RETA News: 29/03/2018 – Reata Announces That Kyowa Hakko Kirin Received SAKIGAKE Priority Review Designation for Bardoxolone Methyl in Japan; 11/04/2018 – REATA: BARDOXOLONE HAD SIGNIFICANT BOOST IN KIDNEY FUNCTION; 08/05/2018 – Reata Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 15c; 08/05/2018 – Reata Pharmaceuticals at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – REATA PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 2 PORTION OF CARDINAL STUDY; 24/04/2018 – Reata Announces New Preclinical Data Demonstrating the Potential of Omaveloxolone in the Treatment of Friedreich’s Ataxia and; 28/05/2018 – Can The Rally In Reata Continue?; 24/04/2018 – Reata Announces New Preclinical Data Demonstrating the Potential of Omaveloxolone in the Treatment of Friedreich’s Ataxia and Other Severe Neurological Diseases; 22/03/2018 – Reata Announces Positive Top-Line Data for Treatment of PH-ILD With Bardoxolone Methyl From the Phase 2 Lariat Trial; 22/03/2018 – REATA REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PH-ILD WIThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $2.53B company. It was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $79.83 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:RETA worth $126.50M less.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company has market cap of $132.22 million. The firm offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It has a 5.61 P/E ratio. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly.

Analysts await Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-1.19 EPS, down 11.21% or $0.12 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. After $-1.14 actual EPS reported by Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.39% negative EPS growth.