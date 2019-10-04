Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) Reaches $80.15 After 3.00% Up Move; Equus Total Return (EQS) Sentiment Is 0.83

Equus Total Return Inc (EQS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 5 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 6 sold and decreased positions in Equus Total Return Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 1.57 million shares, down from 1.71 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Equus Total Return Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

The stock of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.47% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $80.15. About 189,603 shares traded. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) has risen 29.63% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RETA News: 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 24/04/2018 – Reata Announces New Preclinical Data Demonstrating the Potential of Omaveloxolone in the Treatment of Friedreich’s Ataxia and Other Severe Neurological Diseases; 11/04/2018 – REATA PHARMACEUTICALS – ADVERSE EVENTS HAVE BEEN GENERALLY MILD TO MODERATE IN SEVERITY, NO DRUG-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS BEEN REPORTED IN TRIAL; 22/03/2018 – Reata Announces Positive Top-Line Data for Treatment of PH-ILD With Bardoxolone Methyl From the Phase 2 Lariat Trial; 16/03/2018 Reata Selected to Present Early-Stage Programs at the BIO Asia International Conference; 24/04/2018 – Reata Announces New Preclinical Data Demonstrating the Potential of Omaveloxolone in the Treatment of Friedreich’s Ataxia and; 22/03/2018 – REATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NO SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED IN TRIAL; 11/04/2018 – Reata Provides Update on the Phase 2 Portion of the CARDINAL Study of Bardoxolone Methyl in Patients With Alport Syndrome; 11/04/2018 – REATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC RETA.O – BARDOXOLONE CONTINUES TO BE WELL-TOLERATED IN ALPORT SYNDROME PATIENTS; 28/05/2018 – Can The Rally In Reata Continue?The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $2.41 billion company. It was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $82.55 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:RETA worth $72.39M more.

Equus Total Return, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, preferred equity financing, . The company has market cap of $21.83 million. The fund invests in small to mid sized companies and acts as a lead investor. It has a 6.28 P/E ratio. It invests in companies engaged in the alternative energy, real estate, healthcare, education, e-learning, leisure and entertainment, and foreign investment sector in the United States, China, India, and Europe.

The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.0248 during the last trading session, reaching $1.615. About 1 shares traded. Equus Total Return, Inc. (EQS) has declined 35.15% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EQS News: 02/04/2018 EQUUS TOTAL RETURN INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 17/04/2018 – Equus Announces 2017 Year-End Net Asset Value; 23/05/2018 – Equus Shareholders Grant New Authorization to Withdraw BDC Election; 15/05/2018 – Equus Announces First Quarter Net Asset Value; 15/05/2018 – EQUUS TOTAL RETURN INC – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $3.20 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 FROM $3.18 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 04/04/2018 – Equus CEO Daniel DiLella Appointed Chairperson of the Semiquincentennial Commission for the United States of America

West Family Investments Inc. holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Equus Total Return, Inc. for 243,803 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc owns 813,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wynnefield Capital Inc has 0.06% invested in the company for 71,304 shares. The New Jersey-based Bulldog Investors Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Kazazian Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 17,286 shares.

