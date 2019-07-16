Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) EPS Estimated At $-1.12; Peapack Gladstone Financial Lifted Danaher (DHR) Holding

Analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to report $-1.12 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $-1.04 EPS. After having $-0.98 EPS previously, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 185,102 shares traded. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) has risen 192.85% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 188.42% the S&P500. Some Historical RETA News: 28/05/2018 – Can The Rally In Reata Continue?; 11/04/2018 – REATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC RETA.O – BARDOXOLONE CONTINUES TO BE WELL-TOLERATED IN ALPORT SYNDROME PATIENTS; 11/04/2018 – REATA PHARMACEUTICALS – ADVERSE EVENTS HAVE BEEN GENERALLY MILD TO MODERATE IN SEVERITY, NO DRUG-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS BEEN REPORTED IN TRIAL; 08/05/2018 – Reata Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $32.4M; 08/05/2018 – Reata Pharmaceuticals at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – REATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 LARIAT TRIAL SHOWED SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 11/04/2018 – REATA PHARMACEUTICALS – IN STUDY, BARDOXOLONE TREATMENT PRODUCED “SIGNIFICANT” INCREASE IN KIDNEY FUNCTION MAINTAINED THROUGH WEEK 36; 29/03/2018 – Reata Announces That Kyowa Hakko Kirin Received SAKIGAKE Priority Review Designation for Bardoxolone Methyl in Japan; 22/03/2018 – REATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NO SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED IN TRIAL; 22/03/2018 – Reata Announces Positive Top-Line Data for Treatment of PH-ILD With Bardoxolone Methyl From the Phase 2 Lariat Trial

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased Danaher Corp (DHR) stake by 38.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. The Company’s lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005.

