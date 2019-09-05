Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Comparing side by side

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 88.51 N/A -3.99 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verona Pharma plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verona Pharma plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verona Pharma plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.6% and 65.57%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 61.59% stronger performance while Verona Pharma plc has -56.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Verona Pharma plc on 5 of the 7 factors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.