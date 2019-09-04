Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 85.27 N/A -3.99 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 23.39 N/A -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Trevena Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$185 is Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 131.60%. Competitively Trevena Inc. has an average target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 328.66%. The information presented earlier suggests that Trevena Inc. looks more robust than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares. 0.3% are Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Trevena Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Trevena Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.