Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Contrasting side by side

Both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 88.75 N/A -3.99 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 10 138.78 N/A -2.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 and its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Translate Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$185 is Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 113.04%. Competitively Translate Bio Inc. has an average target price of $21, with potential upside of 89.70%. Based on the results given earlier, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Translate Bio Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Translate Bio Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.