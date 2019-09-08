Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 85.46 N/A -3.99 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 5017.24 N/A -9.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Liquidity

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. On the competitive side is, Sage Therapeutics Inc. which has a 20.1 Current Ratio and a 20.1 Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 114.87% and an $185 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Sage Therapeutics Inc. is $213.33, which is potential 36.34% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Sage Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.6% and 98.75%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.