Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) Comparison side by side

Since Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 82 0.00 21.23M -3.99 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 8.88M -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25,836,680.05% 380% -36.9% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2,713,936,430.32% 0% -87.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.6% and 45.6%. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 0.5% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.