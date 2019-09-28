Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 82 0.00 21.23M -3.99 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 5.09M -4.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25,861,858.94% 380% -36.9% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 234,843,591.40% -301.5% -111.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.3% are Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.