Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Contrasting side by side

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 82 101.44 N/A -2.86 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 7.97 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.2 and 5.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 96.41% at a $185 consensus price target. On the other hand, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 82.66% and its consensus price target is $25.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.8% and 41.7%. Insiders held 4% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.76% 11.72% 7.4% 40.68% 192.85% 64.96% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 64.96% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -9.18% weaker performance.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.