Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Contrasting side by side

Both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 88.51 N/A -3.99 0.00 NextCure Inc. 21 342.49 N/A -2.18 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival NextCure Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. NextCure Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$185 is Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 123.11%. NextCure Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 average target price and a -20.67% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than NextCure Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares. 0.3% are Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than NextCure Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors NextCure Inc. beats Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.