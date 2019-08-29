Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) Comparison side by side

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 82.67 N/A -3.99 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 17.35% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.