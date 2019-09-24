Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Comparing side by side

Since Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 102.08 N/A -3.99 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 42.42 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Morphic Holding Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $185, while its potential upside is 93.45%. Competitively the average target price of Morphic Holding Inc. is $32, which is potential 53.48% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Morphic Holding Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.6% and 49.9%. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 26.4% are Morphic Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Morphic Holding Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Morphic Holding Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.