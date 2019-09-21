Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 102.61 N/A -3.99 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.