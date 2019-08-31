Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Comparison side by side

Both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 77.25 N/A -3.99 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.2. The Current Ratio of rival KemPharm Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 61.59% stronger performance while KemPharm Inc. has -29.21% weaker performance.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.