Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) Comparison side by side

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 84 95.85 N/A -2.86 0.00 Immuron Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immuron Limited are owned by institutional investors at 67.8% and 3.06% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.76% 11.72% 7.4% 40.68% 192.85% 64.96% Immuron Limited 2% -27.29% -28.09% -43.44% -55.78% -12.24%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Immuron Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Immuron Limited on 4 of the 5 factors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.