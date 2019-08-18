Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 80.85 N/A -3.99 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.10 N/A -0.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Liquidity

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are 2.9 and 2.7 respectively. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $185, and a 144.26% upside potential. Meanwhile, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $21, while its potential upside is 28.99%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 86.6% respectively. 0.3% are Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.