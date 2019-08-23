Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Comparing side by side

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 79.63 N/A -3.99 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.2. Competitively, G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.2 and has 30.2 Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 147.99% at a $185 consensus price target. Competitively G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $45, with potential upside of 25.80%. The data provided earlier shows that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than G1 Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.