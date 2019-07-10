Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Contrasting side by side

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 84 94.59 N/A -2.86 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54%

Liquidity

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.2. Competitively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8 and has 8 Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $185, while its potential upside is 110.63%. On the other hand, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 82.00% and its average target price is $18. The information presented earlier suggests that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.8% and 82.8% respectively. 4% are Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.76% 11.72% 7.4% 40.68% 192.85% 64.96% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.