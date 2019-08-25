Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Comparing side by side

Both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 76.07 N/A -3.99 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 14.93 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Liquidity

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.2. Competitively, Chimerix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 and has 13.6 Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

$185 is Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 159.61%. Competitively Chimerix Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 59.09%. The data provided earlier shows that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Chimerix Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 76.5% respectively. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Chimerix Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.