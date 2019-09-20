Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Contrasting side by side

Both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 98.01 N/A -3.99 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.47 N/A -4.59 0.00

Demonstrates Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Liquidity

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. On the competitive side is, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.3 Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.3% are Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 32.93% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.