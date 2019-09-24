Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Comparison side by side

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 102.08 N/A -3.99 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 145.55 N/A -2.95 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.2. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.3 Quick Ratio. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The shares of both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 46.5% respectively. About 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.