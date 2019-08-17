Reasons for Robert Beck’s Share Acquisition of Regional Management Corp. (RM)’s Stock; SFS HOLDING AG HEERBRUGG ORDINARY SHARES (SFSLF) Shorts Down By 4.08%

SFS HOLDING AG HEERBRUGG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) had a decrease of 4.08% in short interest. SFSLF’s SI was 4,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.08% from 4,900 shares previously. It closed at $71.85 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SFS Group AG manufactures and distributes mechanical fastening systems and precision formed components primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $2.80 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Engineered Components, Fastening Systems, and Distribution & Logistics. It currently has negative earnings. The Engineered Components segment develops, makes, and supplies precision formed components, and engineered fasteners and assemblies in the field of cold forming, deep drawing, injection molding, precision machining, and mechanical fastening under the SFS intec, Unisteel, and Tegra Medical brands.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. 7,000 shares valued at $182,910 were bought by Schachtel John D. on Monday, August 5. 29,220 shares valued at $792,739 were bought by BASSWOOD PARTNERS – L.L.C. on Thursday, August 8. Beck Robert William bought $132,890 worth of stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to clients with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company has market cap of $310.92 million. The firm offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; optional payment products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property insurance, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. It has a 9.4 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, and repayable at any time without penalty.

Recently, an insider trading deal was made. Robert Beck, the EVP and CFO and an insider of Regional Management Corp bought exactly 5,000 shares of Regional Management Corp, worth $132,890 U.S Dollars, at $26.6 for every share at the time of the deal. Robert is trying to increase his company’s share, same as he did in the last month. He obtained another 5,000 shares worth $129,950 USD. he right now owns 0.16% of the total market capitalization of the company.