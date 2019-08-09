Reasons for Richard Brenner’s Share Acquisition of Primo Water (PRMW)’s Stock; Liberty All Star Growth Fund (ASG)’s Sentiment Is 1.19

Sentiment for Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc (ASG)

Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc (ASG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.36, from 2.55 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 19 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 16 sold and decreased stakes in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 5.66 million shares, down from 7.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 8 Increased: 13 New Position: 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Primo Water Corporation shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 38,964 shares in its portfolio. 30,180 were reported by Voya Investment Ltd Com. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 1.25 million shares. Northern Trust invested in 408,769 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Redmond Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.35% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 11,246 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 7,021 shares stake. Harvest Strategies Ltd Company has invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Columbus Circle Investors, Connecticut-based fund reported 98,657 shares. Amer Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). 42,672 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Mackay Shields Limited invested 0.01% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 52,455 shares.

Primo Water Corp director Richard Brenner on the August 09, 2019 purchased a total of 1,500 shares of the firm at an approximate value of $17,171 U.S. Dollars. This is based on an average market stock price per share of $11.4 U.S. Dollars. The filing was made public in a filing dated August 09, 2019 with the SEC. Richard Brenner presently owns 155,456 shares or 0.40% of the company’s market cap (share price times the number of shares outstanding).

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $461.96 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Primo Water and Primo Dispensers. It currently has negative earnings. The Primo Water segment offers exchange and refill products through point of purchase display racks, or self-serve filtered water displays and recycling centers.

Among 5 analysts covering Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Primo Water has $21 highest and $1500 lowest target. $18.20’s average target is 53.85% above currents $11.83 stock price. Primo Water had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Northland Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by FBR Capital. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Friday, March 8 report. The stock of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 6. Barrington maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18 target in Wednesday, March 6 report.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $11,055 activity.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. for 179,310 shares. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owns 288,500 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clough Capital Partners L P has 0.22% invested in the company for 442,900 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.17% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 407,487 shares.