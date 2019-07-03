Reasons for Matthew M Rankin & James T. Rankin Co-Trustees For Mary M. Rankin U/A/D May 10 – 2007’s Share Buy of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY)’s Stock; Beigene LTD. – American Depositary Shares (BGNE) Sellers Increased By 1.04% Their Shorts

Beigene LTD. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:BGNE) had an increase of 1.04% in short interest. BGNE’s SI was 3.50 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.04% from 3.46 million shares previously. With 175,000 avg volume, 20 days are for Beigene LTD. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s short sellers to cover BGNE’s short positions. The SI to Beigene LTD. – American Depositary Shares’s float is 11.35%. The stock increased 2.08% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 138,146 shares traded. BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) has declined 28.65% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.08% the S&P500. Some Historical BGNE News: 01/05/2018 – BeiGene Appoints Xiaobin Wu as General Manager of China and Pres of BeiGene, Ltd; 16/04/2018 – BeiGene Presents Clinical Data on Pamiparib in Chinese Patients with Ovarian Cancers or Triple-Negative Breast Cancer at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – BEIGENE LTD – REVENUES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WERE $32.54 MLN, COMPARED TO NIL IN SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 16/04/2018 – BeiGene Presents Clinical Data on Pamiparib in Chinese Patients with Ovarian Cancers or Triple-Negative Breast Cancer at the Am; 01/05/2018 – BeiGene Appoints Senior Pharmaceutical Executive Dr. Xiaobin Wu as General Manager of China and President of BeiGene, Ltd; 09/05/2018 – BeiGene 1Q Rev $32.5M; 16/04/2018 – BEIGENE INITIATES GLOBAL PHASE 2 TRIAL OF ANTI-PD-1 ANTIBODY TISLELIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY MATURE T-AND NK-CELL LYMPHOMAS; 16/04/2018 – BEIGENE-SAW NO DOSE-LIMITING TOXICITIES, FOUND PAMIPARIB TO BE GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED AMONG THE PRE-TREATED PATIENTS WITH OVARIAN, BREAST CANCERS; 10/04/2018 – BEIGENE INITIATES GLOBAL PHASE 2 TRIAL OF ANTI-PD-1 ANTIBODY TISLELIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 17/05/2018 – BeiGene Initiates Phase 3 Trial of Pamiparib as Maintenance Therapy in Chinese Patients with Ovarian Cancer

More notable recent BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BeiGene Granted Approval to Transition from the Biotech Chapter of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to a General Listing – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BeiGene to Present at the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/04/2019: MRTX,PTI,BGNE – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BeiGene Regains Full Global Rights to Its Investigational Anti-PD-1 Antibody Tislelizumab – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $7.83 billion. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications.

The Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc’s insider Matthew M Rankin & James T. Rankin Co-Trustees For Mary M. Rankin U/A/D May 10 – 2007 invested in – 2 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, based on the average share price of $54.0 for each share. The shares package has a value of exactly $108 U.S. Dollars. This transaction, which was filled on 03-07-2019 was revealed in a report with the Security and Exchange Commission. Matthew M Rankin & James T. Rankin Co-Trustees For Mary M. Rankin U/A/D May 10 – 2007 right now has in hand 3,131 shares which are about 0.02% of the Ohio-Company’s total market cap.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 1256 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $17.05 million activity. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider Rankin Claiborne Read III bought $195. Matthew M. Rankin & James T. Rankin Co-Trustees for William Alexander Rankin U/A/D May 10 – 2007 bought $193 worth of stock. Seelbach Isabelle had bought 1 shares worth $65 on Thursday, April 11. Another trade for 773 shares valued at $49,890 was made by RANKIN BRUCE T on Thursday, March 7. Rankin Thomas Parker also bought $500 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares. Kuipers Evelyn R bought 7 shares worth $451. The insider RANKIN CORBIN bought 243 shares worth $13,072.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc owns 100 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Sg Americas Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 1,899 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd invested in 4,527 shares or 0% of the stock. Zeke Cap Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,448 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust invested in 15,000 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 0.03% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Liability holds 0% or 3,321 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 142,919 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru owns 142,783 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp reported 205,644 shares. 687,295 are owned by Blackrock. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.42% or 536,832 shares. Whittier Trust Com holds 150 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt reported 0.02% stake.