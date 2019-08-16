Reasons for Kevin Spink’s Share Acquisition of First Northern Community Bancorp (FNRN)’s Stock; Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund Has 1.67 Sentiment

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 15 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 9 sold and reduced their positions in Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 3.98 million shares, down from 4.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 4 Increased: 9 New Position: 6.

Today, the EVP/CFO of First Northern Community Bancorp, Mr. Kevin Spink, acquired 500 shares, amounting to $5,650 US Dollars, based on a stock price of $11.3 for each one share. And, It’s sure Kevin’s trade isn’t going to remain ignored as he now is possessing 7,482 shares – ( 0.06% of First Northern Community Bancorp’s Market Cap ). The deal was dated August 15, 2019 and was unveiled in a document filed with the Security and Exchange Commission. The document is obtainable online here.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 1,077 shares traded. First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the holding firm for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses in California. The company has market cap of $138.68 million. It accepts demand, interest bearing transaction, savings and money market, and time deposits. It has a 9.81 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer loans.

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The company has market cap of $241.72 million. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

Green Square Capital Llc holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund for 294,116 shares. Oxbow Advisors Llc owns 1.16 million shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 697,925 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 41,855 shares.

