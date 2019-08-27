Reasons for Gary Stephens’s Share Purchase of Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY)’s Stock; QUESTERRE ENERGY CLASS A SHARES CA (QTEYF) Sellers Increased By 5.73% Their Shorts

QUESTERRE ENERGY CORP CLASS A SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:QTEYF) had an increase of 5.73% in short interest. QTEYF’s SI was 64,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.73% from 61,100 shares previously. It closed at $0.1562 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for Questerre Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:QTEYF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Corridor Resources: Old Harry Keeps His Secrets – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Chinook Energy: Free At Last And The Montney Growth Engine Begins At A Bargain Valuation – Seeking Alpha” and published on March 03, 2017 is yet another important article.

Questerre Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, and develops non-conventional gas and oil projects in North America. The company has market cap of $64.18 million. The firm produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily holds 11,880 net acres, including a 100% working interest and operatorship of 8,320 net acres in the Kakwa-Resthaven area situated in west central Alberta.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold Oak Valley Bancorp shares while 10 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 1.28 million shares or 0.24% more from 1.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intll Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 4,421 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 106 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 2,000 shares. Banc Funds Communications Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 366,354 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 1,805 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd invested 0% in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY). Panagora Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,613 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) or 32,897 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY). Bankshares Of America De has 0% invested in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) for 3,028 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners holds 0% or 573 shares. 10,020 are owned by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt. 15,628 were reported by Charles Schwab Investment. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 1,467 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon owns 21,336 shares.

The Oak Valley Bancorp’s EVP Commercial Banking Group Gary Stephens obtained – 258 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp, based on the stock price per share of $16.8 per share. The shares recently had a value of close to $4,327 U.S Dollars. he right now possess 0.23% of the market capitalization of the Company. A filing ready for you here revealed this transaction activity. It was revealed on August 27, 2019 and filled with U.S. Security & Exchange Commission.

The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $16.77. About 3,573 shares traded. Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) has declined 13.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OVLY News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Oak Valley Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OVLY); 29/05/2018 – Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Business Development Officer and Branch Manager Hiring; 18/04/2018 Oak Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 35c; 14/05/2018 – Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Commercial Banking Market Manager Promotions

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking services and products for individuals and business enterprises in Oakdale, California and the surrounding areas. The company has market cap of $137.68 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Commercial Banking. It has a 11.18 P/E ratio. The firm accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as overdraft protection facilities and certificates of deposit.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $11,028 activity. Gilbert James L bought $4,087 worth of stock. Leonard Daniel J had bought 377 shares worth $6,941. 189 shares were bought by HOLDER H RANDOLPH JR, worth $3,308 on Thursday, February 28.

More notable recent Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Branch Manager Hiring – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oak Valley Bancorp declares $0.135 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Commercial Loan Officer Hiring – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 03, 2019.