Reasons for Eugene Walpole’s Share Acquisition of Bank of South Carolina (BKSC)’s Stock; Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Had 3 Bulls

Among 7 analysts covering Ocado Group Plc (LON:OCDO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ocado Group Plc had 28 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Thursday, May 9. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was downgraded by HSBC. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Citigroup. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 3 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, May 8. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 11 with “Sector Performer”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 8 by UBS. See Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1320.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1200.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1300.00 New Target: GBX 1450.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 8.04 billion GBP. It primarily offers pet, kitchen and dining, and beauty products under the Ocado, Fetch, Sizzle, and Fabled names. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods.

The stock decreased 1.39% or GBX 16 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1136.5. About 1.47 million shares traded. Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding firm for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company has market cap of $104.82 million. The firm offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 15.2 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial real estate loans, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, consumer loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19. About 9,368 shares traded or 172.09% up from the average. Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) has declined 8.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BKSC News: 22/03/2018 Bank of South Carolina Corporation Declares Dividend; 05/04/2018 – CONSOL HOLDING – BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, RAND MERCHANT, AND STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bank of South Pacific To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA, AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF GROWTHPOINT PLACING; 10/04/2018 – Bank of South Carolina 1Q EPS 32c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bank of South Carolina Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKSC)

More notable recent Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Bank of South Carolina Corporation Announces Second Quarter Earnings – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 10-Q BANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: BKSC, ACN, MKC, CPB, SNX – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of South Carolina Corporation Announces First Quarter Earnings – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

The Executive Vice President of Bank Of South Carolina Corp, Eugene Walpole has made a sudden transaction in the public company that is having a value of $578 U.S Dollars. As revealed in the Security Exchange Commission legal report filed on 06/08/2019, Eugene purchased 30 shares which is based on a market stock price per share of $19.3. This is not his first insider trade, in the last month, he acquired another 3,085 shares worth $58,520 USD. Eugene Walpole at present has 0.50% of Bank Of South Carolina Corp’s total market cap with ownership of 27,854 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Bank of South Carolina Corporation shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 278,875 shares or 41.54% less from 477,029 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of America De accumulated 55,402 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Advisory owns 36,485 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested in 4,192 shares. Moreover, Synovus Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC). Acadian Asset Management Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC). Morgan Stanley reported 25,027 shares. Blackrock stated it has 7,766 shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated has 1,210 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 6,647 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 830 are owned by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Gradient Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 23,969 shares stake. Advisory Net Ltd Liability owns 399 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Inc reported 71,688 shares. Northern Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 21,897 shares.

Since April 17, 2019, it had 27 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.91 million activity. Another trade for 4,500 shares valued at $88,200 was made by Walpole Eugene H IV on Monday, May 13. The insider SASS DOUGLAS H bought $88,200. $1,503 worth of Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) shares were bought by Sharry Sheryl G. Hassell Fleetwood S bought $27,065 worth of stock.