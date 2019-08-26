Reasons for Darrell Lee’s Share Acquisition of IKONICS (IKNX)’s Stock; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF)

Among 3 analysts covering Herbalife (NYSE:HLF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Herbalife has $75 highest and $12.7500 lowest target. $48.25’s average target is 38.85% above currents $34.75 stock price. Herbalife had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by PI Financial. Pivotal Research maintained Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5700 target in Friday, August 2 report. See Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) latest ratings:

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for the screen printing, and awards and recognition industries primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.44 million. It operates through five divisions: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $15,431 activity. Shares for $15,431 were bought by NERGES JOSEPH R on Monday, May 6.

Not a long ago, the director of Ikonics Corp, Mr. Darrell Lee, picked up 2,000 shares, totalling $12,939 USD, which is calculated based on a stock price of $6.5 for each one share. The date was 26/08/2019 when Darrell finished the purchase, and it was revealed in a document with the SEC, accessible for free on this website. Darrell Lee now has ownership of 0.39% of the Company’s total market capitalization with ownership of 7,711 shares.

The stock increased 3.48% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 6,205 shares traded or 283.02% up from the average. IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) has declined 10.74% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.74% the S&P500.

Herbalife Ltd., a nutrition company, develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, and personal care products. The company has market cap of $4.91 billion. It offers science products in four principal categories, including weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It has a 17.2 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s weight management product portfolio includes meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products comprise dietary and nutritional supplements containing herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; and outer nutrition products consist of facial skin, body, and hair care products.