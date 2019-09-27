Realty Income Reit (O) Valuation Declined While Farmers National Bank Lowered Stake by $577,660; Citizens & Northern Upped Its Position in Intel (INTC) by $533,638

Farmers National Bank decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp Reit (O) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank sold 8,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 45,996 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 54,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Realty Income Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $77.28. About 1.11 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 11,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 49,075 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35 million, up from 37,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 11.48 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 04/05/2018 – ARIAS INTEL IN PACT WITH SEED-TO-SALE SOFTWARE PROVIDER; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Elects Risa Lavizzo-Mourey as Director; 19/03/2018 – INTEL EXTENDS ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN UNTIL 2019; 26/04/2018 – Intel raises full-year forecasts on demand for data center chips; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 17/04/2018 – Ystrategies Announces $100 Million+ in Strategic Opportunities for Infrastructure Finance Partners; 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mobileye breaks ground on Jerusalem facility – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Intel promotes two Oregon execs to EVP roles – Portland Business Journal” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “IBM’s Latest Move Could Hurt Intel and AMD – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Intel Could Be The Perfect Tech Recession Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hexavest holds 0.98% or 1.55 million shares in its portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 76,750 shares or 2.44% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 110,000 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.2% or 75,819 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il owns 130,619 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Highvista Strategies holds 13,600 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Allstate Corporation owns 359,259 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc has invested 0.18% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Washington Tru reported 0.21% stake. Hugh Johnson Limited Liability Company holds 0.56% or 37,626 shares. 58,670 are owned by Toth Financial Advisory. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc has invested 1.93% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cadinha stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 2.66 million were reported by Axa.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,079 shares to 23,041 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,395 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13M for 23.28 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Farmers National Bank, which manages about $190.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,772 shares to 39,034 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Select Dividend Etf (DVY) by 6,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).